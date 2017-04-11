A man and a woman are being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and will be in court tomorrow after the female suspect stabbed another man in the arm over a back-seat kicking incident at the AMC La Mirada 7 theater in La Mirada, California.

The couple will be arraigned Tuesday at Downey Superior Court, reports Whittier Daily News.

The argument, which happened over the weekend, began when the 29-year-old man and the 24-year-old woman were allegedly kicking the back seats of another couple.

“After a brief argument, the female suspect produced a knife and cut the male victim in the arm,” Sgt. Jason Cunningham of the sheriff’s Norwalk station said. The police arrested the two suspects and recovered the knife after the couple had driven off and were pulled over nearby.

The victim was in no immediate danger and was treated at the theater for his minor injury.

The male suspect is being held on bail at the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles, meanwhile the female suspect was released from custody Sunday afternoon.