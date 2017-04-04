FXX has opted not to order a fourth season of comedy series Man Seeking Woman. The decision comes a month after the show starring Jay Baruchel ended its Season 3 run, giving FX brass time to analyze delayed viewing data. In the end, despite continuous strong critical response, Man Seeking Woman‘s ratings performance was deemed insufficient to support another renewal. The third season averaged 367,000 total viewers; 268,000 of them in the Adults 18-49 demographic.

FX has supported Man Seeking Woman — the first new original comedy series to launch on FXX — throughout its run, with all three seasons airing behind flagship comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. The most recent third season of Man Seeking Woman retained 35% of its It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia lead-in audience.

After a very strong ratings start last fall for FXX’s other well received and modestly rated comedy series, FX transplant You’re The Worst, which prompted an early Season 4 renewal, its ratings declined in the second half of the season for Live+same day season averages on par with Man Seeking Woman‘s.

Man Seeking Woman was created by Simon Rich based on his book of short stories, The Last Girlfriend on Earth. The series stars Jay Baruchel, Eric Andre, Britt Lower and Katie Findlay. Rich serves as executive producer/showrunner. Jonathan Krisel, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels, and Broadway Video also executive produce. Man Seeking Woman is produced by FX Productions.