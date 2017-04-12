Magnolia Pictures acquired U.S. distribution rights to director Thomas Riedelsheimer’s documentary Leaning Into the Wind and is planning a theatrical rollout later this year. It’s Riedelsheimer’s sophomore docu on renowned British artist Andy Goldsworthy, following their 2001 collaboration Rivers and Tides. The film, which world premiered at the San Francisco International Film Festival, centers on the vibrant journey through the diverse layers of Goldsworthy’s world. From urban Edinburgh and Glasgow to the South of France and New England, each environment he encounters becomes a fresh kaleidoscopic canvas for his art. The documentary is produced by Leslie Hills and Stefan Tolz. Magnolia co-EVP Dori Begley and SVP Acquisitions John Von Thaden negotiated the deal with Charlotte Mickie of Mongrel International on behalf of the filmmakers.

FilmRise has secured North American rights to Nanfu Wang’s I Am Another You, with PBS’ Independent Lens nabbing U.S broadcast rights. The documentary premiered at SXSW last month and took home the Special Jury Award for Excellence in Documentary Storytelling. It will bow in theaters sometime this year followed by a broadcast and streaming debut in 2018. Told in three chapters, the film follows a young drifter named Dylan, who Wang met by chance and was fascinated by his rejection of convention. Taking place over years of different phases, the filmmaker dives into his past and the history of his life on the street and soon discovers that her idealism might have clouded her initial judgments of Dylan and that such extreme freedom might have a hidden cost. Wang produced with Lori Cheatle. The deal was negotiated by Danny Fisher and VP Acquisitions Max Einhorn for FilmRise, Lois Vossen for Independent Lens and Ben Braun, Matt Burke and Josh Braun of Submarine, representing the producers.