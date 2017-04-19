EXCLUSIVE: Mads Mikkelsen, who previously starred in NBC’s Hannibal series, has been tapped as the lead in survival thriller Arctic, with Joe Penna attached to direct for Armory Films, Union Entertainment Group, and Pegasus Pictures. The pic, which is currently in production, reunites Mikkelsen with Hannibal EP Martha De Laurentiis, who is exec producing the film along with Einar Thorsteinsson and Cassian Elwes.

Armory Films

Penna and Ryan Morrison co-wrote the script, which follows a man (Mikkelsen) stranded in the Arctic, who is finally about to receive his long awaited rescue. However, after a tragic accident, his opportunity is lost and he must then decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his camp or embark on a deadly trek through the unknown for potential salvation.

Armory’s Chris Lemole and Tim Zajaros alongside Noah C Haeussner of Union. XYZ Films will be selling the film at the upcoming Cannes festival.

Mikkelsen is coming off of back-to-back Disney blockbusters as he was last seen in 2016’s Marvel’s Doctor Strange and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Repped by UTA and Art Management, his other film credits include Bond pic Casino Royale and The Hunt.

Penna and Morrison are repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.

Armory produced and financed the Sundance pic Mudbound, which Netflix purchased for $12.5M making it the biggest sale of the fest. Its Directed by Dee Rees, the film stars Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Mary J. Blige and Jonathan Banks.