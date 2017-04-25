A day after Universal Pictures optioned the rights to the Madonna biopic Blonde Ambition, the singer is voicing her opinion about the unauthorized project, saying only she can tell her story.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen,” Madonna wrote Tuesday on social media. “Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”

Elyse Hollander’s Blonde Ambition is set in 1980s New York and follows the rising star as she gets her first album released while navigating fame, romance and a music industry that views women as disposable. Universal had no comment on Madonna’s remarks.

Interestingly enough, NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer used to rep the singer while he was an agent at CAA.

Blonde Ambition was the No. 1 screenplay on the 2016 Black List. The film will be produced by Universal-based Michael De Luca, along with Brett Ratner via RatPac Entertainment and John Zaozirny of Bellvue Productions. EVP Production Erik Baiers and Director of Development Chloe Yellin will oversee production for the studio. Lucy Kitada will help oversee for De Luca Productions.

