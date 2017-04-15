Heading into the Easter weekend and the start of the NBA Playoffs today, there wasn’t a lot of big action on the Big 4 and the CW on Friday when it came to the ratings – except for a MacGyver (0.8/4) finale that took a tumble.

ABC and CBS were even with a 0.9/4 each among adults 18-49 with the House of Moonves once again winning the viewership category with 8.11 million. As is the case most Fridays, that victory came with the heft of the 9.3 million who tuned in for Blue Bloods (1.0/4) at 10 PM. Staying even with last week in the demo, as was its 9 PM lead-in Hawaii Five-O (1.0/4) and CBS overall, the Tom Selleck-led NYPD family drama was the most watched show of the night.

All of which looked good for CBS except for that 8 PM offering of MacGyver, which had the rare distinction of actually declining for its Season 1 finale from its April 7 show.

In fact, down 11%, the reboot of the Richard Dean Anderson super fix-it series from the Reagan Era hit a season low last night with the “Cigar Cutter” episode. Of course we may see an adjustment in the final numbers for the already renewed show. That could push MacGyver up to the previous low of 0.9 that now Lucas Till starring season has hit several times.

As for the rest of the night, Shark Tank (1.0/4) was down 17% from its final numbers of last week, which were adjusted up a tenth from the fast affiliates. The entrepreneurial unscripted series was tied with Blue Bloods and Five-O for the highest rated show of the slow night. Newbie The Toy Box (0.7/3) was down a tenth from its April 7 debut while 20/20 (0.9/4) rose a tenth from last week.

NBC’s new unscripted show (0.7/4) was also down a tenth from its premiere last week while the two-hour Dateline NBC (0.8/4) was even. Over on Fox, Rosewood (0.5/2) matched last week in the key demo and newbie You The Jury (0.3/1) went down a tenth to be the lowest rated show on the Big 4 last night.

The CW saw The Originals (0.4/2) and Reign (0.2/1) unchanged from their April 7 shows.

Happy Easter Sunday tomorrow.