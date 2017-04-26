BREAKING: In perfect M. Night Shyamalan style, the director teased he would share some “unbelievable news” on his Twitter feed today. And he has not disappointed. The helmer whose latest film, Split, has been a $275M worldwide hit, says his next picture will be the sequel to both that movie and 2000’s Unbreakable. Titled Glass, it will reteam Unbreakable stars Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, along with Split‘s James McAvoy.

Shyamalan says of the “crazy comic book thriller” that will be produced by Jason Blum, “It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film.”

Universal will release Glass on January 18, 2019.

