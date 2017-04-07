MVD Entertainment Group and Parade Deck Films have teamed to acquire North American rights to Lycan, a horror thriller produced by and starring Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids) that marks the feature directorial debut of Ramirez’s husband Bev Land. Parade Deck will release the film in select cities August 4, followed by digital and VOD later this year. The plot revolves around six college kids in a sleepy Southern town who are assigned a group history project, and they head into the Georgia backwoods to uncover the truth about the hundred year old urban legend of Emily Burt, the “Talbot County Werewolf”. Gail O’Grady, Parker Croft, Vanessa Angel, Rebekah Graf, Kalia Prescot, Jake Lockett, Alina Puscau and Craig Tate co-star. The deal was negotiated by Eric D. Wilkinson for MVD and Parade Deck along with Parade Deck CEO Michael Ingram and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

Cinevest Interactive has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Bound By Debt, a new film from martial arts veteran Paul Mormando that is being eyed for a December release. Mormando plays a washed-up underground street fighter who must return to the game when his estranged brother (Bobby Ciasulli) gets in over his head with the mob over gambling debts, threatening his family. Freedom Williams co-stars. Anna Mormando directs in her debut. Put Entertainment and Cinevest president Arthur Schweitzer negotiated the deal.