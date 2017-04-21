EXCLUSIVE: Fox has beaten out several bidders to acquire Inside, a for a large scale supernatural thriller film to be written by Neil Cross, best known as the creator of the celebrated BBC series Luther. The film will be produced by The Picture Company’s Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman. Fox expands its relationship with Cross, Rona and Heineman, who are in the middle of the Escape From New York remake that recently got Robert Rodriguez aboard to direct. Mike Ireland is the Fox exec on that project, and will serve that role on the new project.

They are keeping the plot under wraps, but sources said it’s a contemporary piece that involves a CDC-like secure facility that houses dangerous artifacts that include mythological creatures. The protagonist is a wronged man who finds himself behind bars along with the menagerie of creatures. It provides the opportunity for VFX spectacle, grounded by Cross’s sharp character writing that grounded Luther, the world weary detective played by Idris Elba. UTA brokered the Inside auction, and Cross is also repped by Independent Talent Group and attorney Fred Toczek.