EXCLUSIVE: Luke Hemsworth, part of the ensemble cast of HBO’s Westworld, has signed with UTA. The Australian actor, and brother of fellow actors Chris and Liam Hemsworth, played Westworld’s security chief Ashley Stubbs in Season 1 of the sci-fi Western drama, which begins production on Season 2 in the summer.

Hemsworth is next up playing Wild Bill Hickok in Abilene, the Timothy Woodward Jr-directed indie Western that also stars Trace Adkins, Kris Kristofferson, Bruce Dern and Cameron Richardson.

Before moving to the U.S., Hemsworth cut his teeth on Aussie TV series Neighbours, All Saints and Blue Heelers. His film credits include the action drama Kill Me Three Times with Simon Pegg and Alice Braga, which bowed at Toronto in 2014.

He continues to be managed by ROAR and represented by Mark Morrissey in Australia.