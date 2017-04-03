EXCLUSIVE: Lotus Entertainment has inked a deal with former Georgeville Television CEO Marc Rosen to produce and oversee Lotus’ film and TV production activities. He is already working on several projects in his new role.

Before founding Georgeville, Rosen was co-founder of RosenObst which had deals at Paramount (film) and CBS (TV). Before that he was a senior exec at David Heyman’s Heyday Films. He is currently an executive producer on Netflix’s Sense8, which is kicking off its Season 2 next month and eyeing a third season as well.

The news comes after Lotus production president Ara Keshishian moved to Voltage Pictures last month.

“Marc is that rare executive who has worked both on studio lots as well as in the independent sector and additionally has extensive experience and relationships in television,” said Lotus co-chairman Bill Johnson. “We are very excited to have him join our team and help Lotus push its slate forward in both film and TV.”

Added Rosen: “As the market for content expands, it’s very exciting to interface with a company that is pursuing it on every level in the spectrum: feature film, short-form and traditional TV. For a producer, being able to get something from the page to the screen is the challenge — having so many solutions and avenues to pursue under one roof is exciting.”

In Lotus' pipleline right now is the Keanu Reeves-starring sci-fi pic Replicas, in post-production; and Sacha Gervasi's November Criminals toplined by Ansel Elgort and Chloe Grace Moretz due out this year. It also has the Halle Berry thriller Kidnap. Its previous films included Hologram For The King with Tom Hanks and Z For Zachariah.