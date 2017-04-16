James Gray’s The Lost City of Z had a robust opening over the Easter weekend, outgrossing a packed field of Specialty newcomers, taking in over $112K from four runs. Others did solid business as well including SPC’s Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall Of a New York Fixer starring Richard Gere, which grossed over $103K in five locations. Abramorama opened music doc Chasing Trane with an exclusive run, taking in nearly $16K, while Music Box Films bowed Cynthia Nixon’s A Quiet Passion in a half dozen theaters grossing $48K. GKIDS opened animated feature My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea in three locations taking in over $15K in three locations. On the other end of the spectrum, FilmRise opened Finding Oscar in a single location grossing $3K. Roadside Attractions bowed golf feature Tommy’s Honour in 167 theaters grossing nearly $219K but the widest specialty limited release opener was Open Road’s Spark: A Space Tail, which grossed over $112K in 365 locations, while Cohen Media Group bowed Heal The Living in two theaters taking over $3K. In its second frame, Neon expanded Colossal to 98 theaters making nearly $463K at the box office. Searchlight expanded Gifted to well over 1,100 locations in its second weekend landing at $3M Friday to Sunday, while Sundance Selects’ Graduation played seven theaters, grossing over $19K. And in its fifth weekend, T2 Trainspotting is closing in on $2M.

NEW RELEASES

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $15,880

Finding Oscar (FilmRise Releasing) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $3,000

Heal The Living (Cohen Media Group) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $3,176, Average $1,588

The Lost City of Z (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $112,633, Average $28,158

My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea (GKIDS) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $15,215, Average $5,072

Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall Of a New York Fixer (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $103,664, Average $20,733

A Quiet Passion (Music Box Films) NEW [6 Theaters] Weekend $48,000, Average $8,000

Spark: A Space Tail (Open Road Films) NEW [365 Theaters] Weekend $112,352, Average $308

Tommy’s Honour (Roadside Attractions) NEW [167 Theaters] Weekend $218,920, Average $1,311

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

All These Sleepless Nights (The Orchard) Week 2 [5 Theaters] Weekend $5,204, Average $1,041, Cume $12,239

Colossal (Neon) Week 2 [98 Theaters] Weekend $462,869, Average $4,723, Cume $616,344

Gifted (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [1,146 Theaters] Weekend $3,000,000, Average $2,618, Cume $4,369,900

Graduation (Sundance Selects) Week 2 [7 Theaters] Weekend $19,530, Average $2,790, Cume $37,384

Their Finest (EuropaCorp Films/STXfilms) Week 2 [52 Theaters] Weekend $360,400, Average $6,931, Cume $474,190

Truman (FilmRise Releasing) Week 2 [8 Theaters] Weekend $27,000, Average $3,375, Cume $53,214

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

The Devotion of Suspect X (China Lion) Week 3 [21 Theaters] Weekend $40,000, Average $1,905, Cume $658,188

The Zookeeper’s Wife (Focus Features) Week 3 [1,057 Theaters] Weekend $2,064,945, Average $1,954, Cume $10,667,900

Frantz (Music Box Films) Week 5 [98 Theaters] Weekend $120,000, Average $1,224, Cume $554,385

T2 Trainspotting (Sony/TriStar) Week 5 [331 Theaters] Weekend $230,000, Average $695, Cume $1,974,715

Personal Shopper (IFC Films) Week 6 [85 Theaters] Weekend $63,750, Average $750, Cume $1,185,427

Raw (Focus World) Week 6 [31 Theaters] Weekend $21,765, Average $702, Cume $455,349

Donald Cried (The Orchard) Week 7 [7 Theaters] Weekend $1,966, Average $281, Cume $59,200

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 10 [85 Theaters] Weekend $90,000, Average $1,059, Cume $2,361,841

The Salesman (Cohen Media Group) Week 13 [16 Theaters] Weekend $11,067, Average $692, Cume $2,402,067

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 18 [11 Theaters] Weekend $8,699, Average $791, Cume $924,906

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 19 [219 Theaters] Weekend $100,000, Average $457, Cume $150,880,838

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 21 [147 Theaters], Weekend $81,000, Average $551, Cume $51,520,226