Having survived the move north up the 5 Freeway, the Los Angeles Chargers have announced their broadcast partners for Season 1 in their new city. The relocated team said today it has agreed in principle on multiyear deals with KABC-TV, iHeartMedia Los Angeles, KFWB 980 AM, Azteca America 54 and KAZA-TV and its official flagship English- and Spanish-language TV and radio outlets.

The Chargers will collaborate with each flagship in developing a wide range of content, including preseason games, exclusive shoulder programming, behind-the-scenes shows, news features, community events and promotions. Overall, the Chargers will be offering up nearly 400 hours of programming a year across the four flagship stations.

The team will open its inaugural NFL regular season in L.A. on September 11 with a Monday Night Football showdown against their bitter AFC West rival the Denver Broncos in the Mile-High City. The Chargers also will make a rare Thanksgiving Day appearance with an afternoon game at the resurgent Dallas Cowboys.

“We strive to provide Chargers fans with the best experience in every way possible,” said A.G. Spanos, Chargers President of Business Operations. “Whether it’s on-field performance, in-venue experience, season ticket member service or, in this case, unparalleled television and radio access throughout the L.A. region, placing a premium on our fans and their relationship with us is of the utmost importance. These partnerships only serve to enhance this priority.”

The team, which started in L.A. in 1960 before heading south, will play at the 27,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson starting in the fall. It will be, by far, the smallest venue to house an NFL team, but that should mean their games will sell out, meaning no blackout for Chargers home games on SoCal TV. The team then will move into the pending Inglewood stadium it will share with the L.A. Rams beginning in 2019.