New musical Hadestown and a revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street scored seven nominations each, followed by six for the Sutton Foster-led revival of Sweet Charity at this year’s Lucille Lortel Awards. The nominations for the prizes, which salute commercial and nonprofit off-Broadway productions, were announced Tuesday afternoon.

Sutton Foster and Shuler Hensley (center) and the company of ‘Sweet Charity.’ Monique Carboni

The awards will be presented on May 7 at an event hosted by ex-SNL company member Taran Killam to benefit The Actors Fund.

Hadestown is a folk opera produced by New York Theatre Workshop. Sweeney Todd is in an open-ended run at the Barrow Street Theatre, which has been converted into a pie shop for the intimate staging. In the category of plays, Paula Vogel’s Indecent and J.T. Rogers’ Oslo, current Broadway transfers, earned a total of 4 nominations, including for Outstanding Play. Playwrights Horizons’ A Life also earned 4 total nominations, including for star David Hyde Pierce and director Anne Kauffman, earning her fourth career Lortel Award nomination; as did MCC Theater’s Yen, including one for recent Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Lighting designer Ben Stanton earned a nomination for the fifth consecutive year – and his seventh career nomination, including a win in 2011 – for his work on Yen. The newly added Outstanding Projection Design category netted a dual nomination for Peter Nigrini for his work on Dear Evan Hansen and Wakey, Wakey.

The complete list of nominations follows: