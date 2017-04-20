Hulu has given a pilot order to Locke & Key, a one-hour horror/ fantasy drama adaptation of the IDW comic by Joe Hill (The Fireman) and artist Gabriel Rodriguez (Little Nemo). The project comes from Hill, Carlton Cuse (Bates Motel, The Strain) and IDW Entertainment, with Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson set to direct.

Cuse developed the project with Hill who wrote the script on spec. The finished script was sent to one director, Derrickson, who came on board right away and, if the pilot goes to series, is expected to stay with the show for the first season and direct multiple episodes before segueing to the Doctor Strange sequel.

Scott Derrickson REX/Shutterstock

The script, with Derrickson attached, was taken out to the marketplace, garnering strong interest from multiple networks, ultimately landing at Hulu in a very competitive situation.

Locke & Key revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

Cuse will serve as showrunner. He is executive producing with Hill; Derrickson; Lindsey Springer of Carlton Cuse Prods.; Ted Adams, CEO of IDW Media Holdings; and David Ozer, President of IDW Entertainment.

Locke & Key was previously adapted during the 2010-2011 development season when it reached the pilot stage at Fox with Josh Friedman writing and Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orici producing alongside DreamWorks TV. While the project did not go to series, the title has remained a cult favorite, with Hill dropping hints about taking a new stab at it for television. The unaired Fox pilot also screened at Comic-Con in 2011.

Since IDW Entertainment’s official launch as an independent production company in December 2013, the company has launched Wynonna Earp on Syfy in the U.S., Spike TV in the UK and Australia, and Netflix globally; and Dirk Gently, based on the best-selling comic novels by Douglas Adams and starring Sam Barnett and Elijah Wood, on BBC America in the U.S. and the rest of the world on Netflix. Both series are returning for a second season in 2017.

Cuse has departing Bates Motel at A&E and The Strain at FX; as well as Colony at USA, recently renewed for a third season; and the upcoming Amazon series Jack Ryan.