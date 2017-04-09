Oscar nominees La La Land and Hidden Figures, The Night Manager and rookie series Westworld and The Crown were among the winners last night at the fourth annual Location Managers Guild International Awards on the Warner Bros lot. Trophies were handed out in seven categories covering film, TV and commercials.

The black-tie ceremony also featured Lori Balton, the first location pro to be accepted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, given the Trailblazer Award. Art director, location scout and photographer Stuart Raven Barter (Thelma & Louise) received the group’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Danny Boyle was given the Eva Monley Award.

Here is the complete list of winners:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

Hidden Figures – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Dan Gorman/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

La La Land – Robert Foulkes/LMGI, Steve Beimler/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES (tie)

The Crown

Pat Karam, Robert Bentley/LMGI

Westworld

Mandi Dillin/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

The Night Manager

Tom Howard, Daniel Sampedro Palerm

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Royal Film Commission of Jordan – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL (tie)

“Bulbs” (Macbook Pro)

David Doumeng/LMGI, Charlie Love/LMGI

“This Land is Your Land” (Johnnie Walker)

JJ Levine/LMGI, Will Brewster/LMGI, Patrick Burn, Dana Hanby

Eva Monley Award

DANNY BOYLE

Lifetime Achievement Award

STUART RAVEN BARTER

Trailblazer Award

LORI BALTON