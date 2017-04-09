Oscar nominees La La Land and , The Night Manager and rookie series Westworld and The Crown were among the winners last night at the fourth annual Location Managers Guild International Awards on the Warner Bros lot. Trophies were handed out in seven categories covering film, TV and commercials.
The black-tie ceremony also featured Lori Balton, the first location pro to be accepted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, given the Trailblazer Award. Art director, location scout and photographer Stuart Raven Barter (Thelma & Louise) received the group’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Danny Boyle was given the Eva Monley Award.
Here is the complete list of winners:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM
Hidden Figures – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Dan Gorman/LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM
La La Land – Robert Foulkes/LMGI, Steve Beimler/LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES (tie)
The Crown
Pat Karam, Robert Bentley/LMGI
Westworld
Mandi Dillin/LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
The Night Manager
Tom Howard, Daniel Sampedro Palerm
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Royal Film Commission of Jordan – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL (tie)
“Bulbs” (Macbook Pro)
David Doumeng/LMGI, Charlie Love/LMGI
“This Land is Your Land” (Johnnie Walker)
JJ Levine/LMGI, Will Brewster/LMGI, Patrick Burn, Dana Hanby
Eva Monley Award
DANNY BOYLE
Lifetime Achievement Award
STUART RAVEN BARTER
Trailblazer Award
LORI BALTON
