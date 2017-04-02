Radio host Dr. Wendy Walsh, who has accused Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment but is not one of the five women included in today’s bombshell Page One New York Times report, will hold a press conference tomorrow to address “new demands.”

Walsh’s attorney Lisa Bloom tweeted the announcement (see it below) today, and told CNN’s Brian Stelter that she would call for an “independent investigation” into sexual harassment at Fox News. She said Walsh is not seeking money.

Bloom said “dozens and dozens” of women have publicly made accusations of sexual harassment against former Fox News honcho Roger Ailes, O’Reilly and “others.” She dismissed what she called O’Reilly’s claims that money was behind the allegations because Walsh “did not sue, did not ask for a dime.”

Bloom told Stelter that Walsh is a longtime friend and that, since the Times report was posted online yesterday, Walsh has been inundated with media requests for comment.

“The network has become the Bill Cosby of corporate America,” Bloom wrote in announcing the press conference. “How many women must come forward before Fox News complies with the law and respects women?”

The press conference is scheduled for 10 am PT Monday at Bloom’s L.A. office.

Here is the announcement of the press conference that @DrWendyWalsh and I will be doing tomorrow. #withWendy pic.twitter.com/xAbl3zFFiS — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) April 2, 2017

Walsh has claimed that she was denied a contributing gig on The O’Reilly Factor after rebuffing the host’s advances. After Bloom’s appearance on CNN this morning, Walsh tweeted:

I can't tell you how good it feels to have such a brainy and ballsy protector. I literally have a tear in my eye. T U Lisa. https://t.co/6rvebKcDlL — Wendy Walsh (@DrWendyWalsh) April 2, 2017

Walsh is the radio host of The Dr. Wendy Walsh Show. Though she was not included among the list of five women who had made financial settlements with 21st Century Fox and/or O’Reilly, her story was included in The Times article. Walsh says O’Reilly reneged on an offer to become a Fox News contributor after she rebuffed his sexual advances. The anecdote is one of the more vivid in the Times piece: “He became hostile, telling her that she could forget any career advice he had given her and that she was on her own. He also told her that her black leather purse was ugly.”

O’Reilly has made no comment on the Times article beyond his initial response: “Just like other prominent and controversial people, I’m vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity. In my more than 20 years at Fox News Channel, no one has ever filed a complaint about me with the Human Resources Department, even on the anonymous hotline.”

Deadline has reached out to Fox News about Bloom’s comments and will update with any responses.

Bloom is the daughter of civil rights attorney Gloria Allred and, among other high profile cases, represents former model Janice Dickinson in a defamation suit against Bill Cosby.