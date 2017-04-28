Lionsgate has set a release date of July 6, 2018 for the Susanna Fogel-directed comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, which stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

Co-written by Fogel and David Iserson, the pic centers on friends Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), who lives are shifted when Audrey’s unassuming ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the duo jump into action when two men are shot dead on their floor, grabbing a top-secret thumb drive and taking off on a hilarious undercover mission to save the world in this high-octane, continent-hopping spy caper.

Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are producing.