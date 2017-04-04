YouTube content creator and comedian Mamrie Hart has signed a first-look deal with Lionsgate, expanding her relationship with the studio behind the 2016 film Dirty 30, which she co-wrote, co-produced, and co-starred in alongside Grace Helbig and Hannah Hart. Under the pact, Hart will work with Lionsgate to broaden her digital and creative career and will team with Vincent Nastri of Bleecker Street Entertainment in producing projects.

Hart, who is repped by CAA, Bleecker Street, and attorney Melissa Fox, will continue her staple YouTube series You Deserve A Drink, which features drink concoctions based on pop culture phenomena. Her 2015 book by the same name debuted at number five on the New York Times paperback nonfiction bestseller list. In addition, she will so maintain her co-headlining post on the #NoFilter live comedy tour alongside her streaming counterparts Hart and Helbig.

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Richard Marks of The Point Media and Gary Gradinger, and by CAA and Melissa Fox for Hart.