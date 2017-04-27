Lionsgate has sealed an output deal with Russian distributor Central Partnership for the distribution of Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment films in the territory. Central Partnership had previously distributed only Summit titles in Russia and the CIS including Now You See Me, Now You See Me 2, the Divergent franchise, John Wick: Chapter Two as well as La La Land.

The new deal will encompass both Lionsgate and Summit titles including Otto Bathhurst’s Robin Hood, the contemporary retelling of the classic story starring Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton, as well as action thriller Granite Mountain, with Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges and Taylor Kitsch. Additional films include Lionsgate/CBS Films’ Michael Keaton and Dylan O’Brien starrer American Assassin, supernatural crime thriller Kin with Jack Reynor, James Franco and Zoe Kravitz, and Chaos Walking starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.

The deal was negotiated by Lionsgate Executive Vice President of International Sales Crystal Bourbeau and Central Partnership’s EVP International Armen Dishdishyan.

“We’re proud to expand our longstanding relationship with our friends at Central Partnership, a world-class distributor who has done a terrific job of distributing our Summit titles in Russia and the CIS for years,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Patrick Wachsberger and International COO Andrew Kramer. “We look forward to bringing them one of our strongest and most commercially exciting slates ever.”