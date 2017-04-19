The long-in-the-works Life-Size 2, a sequel to the 2000 fantasy TV movie starring Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan, is finally heading to production at Freeform. The original movie premiered on ABC as part of the Wonderful World Of Disney franchise with a second airing on Disney Channel shortly thereafter.

Disney Channel announced that it was developing a sequel in 2012, and the project had been in the works there ever since, with Banks coming on board early in the process to reprise her role and executive produce. With the young audience of the original movie now in their 20s and 30s, the new direction of the sequel targets an older millennial audience, which is why the project migrated from the Disney’s kids-focused Disney Channel to Freeform, which caters YA audience. There is no indication that Lohan would return for Life-Size 2, which will debut in December 2018 as part of Freeform’s popular 25 Days of Christmas programming initiative.

Banks reprises her role as a doll that comes to life in Life-Size 2; but in the sequel, everyone’s favorite doll Eve has grown up. This time, she’s magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again, and along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.

Banks was on hand at Freeform’s upfront where the network also announced an original movie and a special for the 2017 edition of 25 Days of Christmas, Angry Angel and Decorating Disney, as well as a partnership with Time Inc.’s People to develop multiple scripted, original movies based on stories from the celebrity magazine. Everywhere Studios will co-produce.

Here are details about the 2017 Christmas specials:

HOLIDAY SPECIAL – “DECORATING DISNEY” – Premiering December 2017

“Decorating Disney” will reveal how holiday magic is created at Disney Parks by giving viewers an inside look into how the holidays come to life at the happiest and most magical place on earth. Freeform is giving audiences an exclusive global tour as Disney transforms all 12 Disney theme parks, four cruise ships and resorts into a winter wonderland – literally overnight. Viewers will meet the dedicated team of Disney cast members and Santa’s real-life elves who, with a spoon full of sugar and a little pixie dust, will plan, design, and build life-size gingerbread houses and gorgeous Christmas trees so tall, it takes a crane to install them.

ORIGINAL MOVIE – “ANGRY ANGEL” (WORKING TITLE) – Premiering December 2017

From director/producer Will Gluck of “Easy A” and “Annie” comes “Angry Angel” (working title), the story of a young woman who tries to get back to heaven after she seriously messes up. During this quest, she bumps into the love of her life and suddenly heaven doesn’t seem so great after all. Think “It’s a Wonderful Life” for the Snapchat generation. Produced by Olive Bridge Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television, Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz will serve as executive producers. “Angry Angel” (working title) is an all-new scripted two-hour movie, premiering in December 2017.