Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones took full advantage of last night’s Tonight show appearance by doing in person what thousands of meme imitators could only manage on video: Asking Dr. Phil “howbow dah”?

Jimmy Fallon’s viral-savvy Tonight audience clearly needed no backgrounding about the infamous 13-year-old Dr. Phil Show guest who went viral with her ludicrously affected “street” taunt “cash me ousside howbow dah?,” which translates to “catch me outside, how about that?”

Last night, just before playing a game of Truth or Lie with the TV doc, Jones offered some advice on how to deal with the cash me girl: forget psychology and try a two-by-four. Pretty sure she was joking.

Anyway, take a look at the clip above and see how accurately Jones performed the meme. Stick around for the Truth or Lie game afterward, at least to see Fallon’s reaction to one of Jones’ more descriptive Truths.