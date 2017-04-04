Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events will be returning to Netflix for a third season, Deadline has learned. The renewal comes less than a month after Netflix announced it had picked up a second season of the series starring Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf.

Netflix

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events chronicles the turbulent lives of Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire (Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith) after their parents’ untimely death in a fire. A careless oversight initially places the children in the custody of a distant relative named Count Olaf (Harris), a mysterious and devious figure who is seeking fortune by way of stealing their inheritance. After his elaborate plans are foiled and his evil intentions revealed, Count Olaf employs a variety of outlandish disguises to situate himself in the children’s path, causing mayhem for the Baudelaires and their subsequent guardians. As the children manage to evade Count Olaf’s scheming attempts to steal their fortune, they pick up clues along the way about their parents’ past.

The series is created by Lemony Snicket author Daniel Handler and executive produced by Handler and Emmy winner Barry Sonnenfeld. The series also features K. Todd Freeman (Mr. Poe), Joan Cusack (Justice Strauss), Alfre Woodard (Aunt Josephine), Catherine O’Hara (Dr. Orwell), Aasif Mandvi (Uncle Monty), Don Johnson (Sir) and more.