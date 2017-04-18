The trailer for the Sundance Film Festival World Documentary Grand Jury Prize winner Last Men In Aleppo just dropped from Grasshopper Film. From Syrian writer-director Feras Fayyad, the film is the second documentary to come along about the White Helmets, the first responders who rush in to rescue victims of the devastating bombings and terrorist attacks that have pushed the civil war-torn country to the brink of collapse.

The film follows volunteers Khaled (in his 40s), Mahmoud (29) and Subhi (31) who, at risk of losing their own lives, search through collapsed buildings for the living and dead. Contending with fatigue, dwindling ranks and concerns for their own families’ safety, they must decide whether to stay or to flee a city in ruins. The film is a story about heroes in a time of unspeakable atrocity and tragedy.

Fayyad twice was held by Bashar Assad’s intelligence because of his film. Last Men In Aleppo was co-directed by Steen Johannessen.

The documentary was produced by Søren Jespersen and Kareem Abeed in close collaboration between Larm Film in Copenhagen and Aleppo Media Center Grasshopper Film will also mount an Oscar campaign for the documentary.

Take a look at the trailer above.