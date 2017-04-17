After news broke yesterday that Warner Bros is shooting concert scenes from A Star Is Born at Coachella with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, the studio dropped the first image of a raw-looking Gaga and officially announced production was underway.

But the bigger news here is that Gaga will be credited in the movie by her given name: Stefani Germanotta. The six-time Grammy-winning performer-turned-Golden Globe-winning actress has previously gone by Lady Gaga in her American Horror Story: Hotel and AHS: Roanoke credits.

Reads the press release: “Filming begins today on Warner Bros. Pictures’ reimagining of the musical A Star is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and introducing Stefani Germanotta, known across the globe as Oscar-nominated music superstar Lady Gaga, in her first leading role in a major motion picture.”

Now while we’ve seen stars like The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson trade in their brand names for their real names in on-screen credits, the promotional gist or art-mirroring-life scenario here with A Star Is Born is that Gaga plays an ingenue at the onset of the pic and becomes something greater.

In the movie, Cooper plays Jackson Maine, a country music star on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta). As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally’s career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory. A Star Is Born is shooting concert scenes at Coachella on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Star Is Born is based on William Wellman’s 1937 movie. Pic was remade in 1954 with Judy Garland and 1976 with Barbra Streisand. Gaga performed on Saturday night at Coachella, appearing onstage in a long Raiders of the Lost Ark-like leather coat and singing such hits as “Born This Way,” “Love Game” and “A-Yo.”

In addition to playing Ally, Germanotta aka Gaga earned an Oscar nomination for the song “Til It Happens To You” from The Hunting Ground last year. Of course for A Star Is Born, she has composed and will be performing original songs. A Star Is Born also stars Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott.

Warner Bros found mega-success back in 1992 with another movie starring a pop diva at the height of her fame: The Bodyguard with Whitney Houston. That movie amassed $411 million back in the day worldwide with its soundtrack going diamond with more than 17M copies shipped domestically, and 45M worldwide. Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You” sold 12M units around the globe.

A Star Is Born opens September 28, 2018.