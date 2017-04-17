After heading a successful Night 2 at Coachella, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are filming scenes for their upcoming film A Star Is Born in Indio. On Sunday, festival goers were notified on Coachella’s mobile app that they had the chance to be in a scene for the upcoming Cooper-directed musical.

Based on William Wellman’s 1937 movie, A Star is Born is about a singer (Lady Gaga) who falls in love with an aging rocker (Cooper) who launches her career and she rises as a big star as his own fades. The film was remade in 1954 with Judy Garland and 1976 with Barbra Streisand, in what would be Gaga’s role.

Filming will take place on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19 and for scenes that portray a country western concert. Attendees must be 18 years or older and fans are asked to dress in western-themed attire. “All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support!” reads the announcement.

It costs $10 to attend and all proceeds will be going directly to the singer’s Born This Way Foundation. Warner Bros. also tweeted out information on how to sign up.

Be there when @ladygaga films for A #StarIsBorn on the #Coachella grounds nxt wk! Sign up now: https://t.co/2T7FDjkzmz — Warner Bros Pictures (@wbpictures) April 15, 2017

Earlier this week cinematographer Matthew Libatique also shared a photo from set, “Always a thrill when you finally get to shoot in prep,” read the caption, as production is underway.

Always a thrill when you finally get to shoot in prep. I don't even mind my new name. #cameratests #ASIB A post shared by libatique (@libatique) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

The latest version of the script was written by Eric Roth (Munich, Forrest Gump); previous versions were written by Cooper and Will Fetters. Cooper is producing with Billy Gerber, Todd Phillips, Lynette Howell Tayor and Jon Peters, with Basil Iwanyk on as executive producer.

A Star Is Born is slated to be released on September 28, 2018.