Kong: Skull Island has crossed the $500M mark at the worldwide box office, thanks to a stellar showing in China where it is on its way to the 1B RMB milestone there. Although it was released in 65 countries, in China, where it the film is being distributed directly by Wanda-owned Legendary, it is expected to become one of the top 10 English-language releases of all time. Last weekend it was at 852M RMB ($124M) alone.

In Vietnam, one of the movie’s primary filming locations, it has become the highest-grossing picture of all time. It also opened extremely well in Japan. The film has grossed more than $358.7M internationally to push over the $500M mark with $509M. From the producers of “Godzilla” comes “Kong: Skull Island,” a compelling, original adventure

This re-imagined version was directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts and is based on the 1933 classic King Kong. This one stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson and John C. Reilly. Kong: Skull Island was written by Dan Gilroy, Max Borenstein and Derek Connolly from a story by John Gatins. Thomas Tull, Mary Parent, Jon Jashni and Alex Garcia produced the film, with Eric McLeod and Edward Cheng serving as executive producers. It’s from a Warner Bros., Legendary and Tencent Pictures.