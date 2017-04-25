You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Trailer: Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum & Jeff Bridges Join The Action For Round 2

20th Century Fox

Welcome to the first trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the sequel to the over-the-top 2015 spy action that returns stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth — though the latter’s character had survival issues in the original. A number of big names are aboard for Round 2 including Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges and one Sir Elton John. They join holdovers from the original including Mark Strong and Samantha Womack.

Picking up where Secret Service left off, Kingsman: The Golden Circle sees Chav-turned-superspy Gary “Eggsy” Unwin (Egerton) and his supervisor Merlin (Strong) heading to the U.S. to join forces with the “Statesman,” the Kingsman agency’s American counterparts, after the destruction of Kingsman HQ at the hands of evil mastermind Poppy (Moore). The two spy agencies must band together to defeat their shared enemy.

Matthew Vaughn returns to direct the 20th Century Fox film from a script he co-wrote with Jane Goldman. Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters June 16. Have a look at the trailer above and tell us what you think. But there’s really only one question: How can they top — or even match — the frantic church massacre or the climatic killing spree from the original?

