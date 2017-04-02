Kingdom’s upcoming third season will be the AT&T Audience Network’s martial arts drama series’ final season. AT&T Audience Network and Endemol Shine Studios released a joint statement regarding the ending of the show.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming third and final season of Kingdom, which premieres on May 31 at 8 p.m. on AT&T Audience Network. We expect season three to be a great one and appreciate the hard work and dedication from creator and showrunner Byron Balasco, as well as the entire cast and crew. We could not be more proud to have worked with all of them on such an amazing series.”

Actor Jonathan Tucker, who plays Jay Kulina, had also tweeted the news on Saturday, writing that he “could not be prouder to have been apart of it.”

Tucker added that he’s “grateful to our extraordinary crew (I have worked with no better), dedicated castmates, vocal fans & the generous world of MMA. Honored.”

Kingdom, which had been renewed for a 10-episode third season, last year, premiered on DirecTV in 2014 to positive reviews. The series stars Frank Grillo as a former MMA mixed martial arts fighter trying to keep his gym in business. Kiele Sanchez, Matt Lauria, Tucker, Nick Jonas, Joanna Going and Natalie Martinez also star. In January, Kirk Acevedo signed on for a recurring role in Season 3. The series is produced by Endemol Shine Studios and distributed internationally by Endemol Shine International.

Deadline’s Dominic Patten, wrote in his review for the second half of its second season that “packs punch,” adding: “Kingdom returns hard and relentless, not just in the fights of this fightin’ world but where it really matters: in the drama and the characters.”

Kingdom’s final season premieres May 31 on AT&T’s Audience Network, AT&T U-verse, and the new streaming service DIRECTV NOW.