On the heels of King Kong making his feature return with the recently released Scull Island, the famous movie monster is heading to television. MarVista Entertainment and IM Global Television have teamed for King Kong Scull Island, the first-ever live action TV program set in the Kong Universe.

Written by Jonathan Penner and Stacy Title (The Bye Bye Man), the series is based on Merian C. Cooper’s King Kong and DeVito ArtWorks’ Skull Island. King Kong Skull Island is a serialized, contemporary continuation of the classic with a female-led, multi-cultural ensemble that delves fully into the wonders and horrors of Skull Island and its origins.

Independent studio MarVista Entertainment and IM Global Television, a joint venture between independent studio IM Global, Chinese digital giant Tencent and Tang Media Partners, will develop, co-produce, and co-finance the series, executive produced by Penner and Title, Oscar nominees for 1993 short film Down on the Waterfront, as well as Dannie Festa (Trolls) of World Builder Entertainment.

“Jonathan and Stacy have taken a world that has enraptured audiences in all its many forms over the years and given it a contemporary, female-focused spin,” said MarVista CEO Fernando Szew.

IM Global Television

Added IM Global Television President Mark Stern, “There’s clearly a deep and abiding interest in this timeless story. We love Stacy and Jonathan’s approach to this adaptation and look forward to partnering with MarVista as we bring this gripping tale of survival and adventure to life for a new generation of Kong fans.”

King Kong has been the subject of eight feature films, with a ninth, Godzilla vs. Kong, slated for 2020, as well as three animated TV series, most recently Netflix’s Kong: King of the Apes.

