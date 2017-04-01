We get a once and final look at the once and future king in the latest trailer for Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. With Charlie Hunnam in the title role and Jude Law as his treacherous uncle Vortigern, the film hits theaters May 12.

This trailer – the final in a series that kicked off at Comic-Con last summer – delves a bit more into young Arthur’s hard-knock boyhood, full of brawls, cobblestone alleys and one pretty bad haircut. After his father is murdered and his Uncle Vort steals the crown, the rightful heir bruises his way to that fateful moment with a sword stuck in a stone.

And what’s an adventure into Arthuriana without giant elephants, dragons, swordplay and Led Zeppelin? Take a look at the trailer above.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, from Warner Bros. Pictures/Village Roadshow, opens in select theaters in 3D and 2D on May 12. Producers are Akiva Goldsman, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Steve Clark-Hall, Guy Ritchie, Lionel Wigram, with exec producers David Dobkin and Bruce Berman.

Costarring with Hunnam and Law are Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen and Eric Bana.