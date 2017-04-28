Ahead of its May 12 opening day, Warner Bros./Village Roadshow pic King Arthur: Legend of the Sword created huge excitement at its preview screenings at 200 AMC Theatres yesterday pulling in more than 30K attendees. The free screening day was branded ‘King for a Day’.

WB

Originally, AMC was to screen the movie at 150 sites across the nation, but upped that to 50 when the gratis RSVPs began to book up. There were also turnaways at several locations with those guests who arrived after capacity being compensated with passes.

Yesterday, hours ahead of the 7 p.m. screening start time, Hunnam, co-star Djimon Hounsou and the film’s director, Guy Ritchie, participated in live Q&As on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. . Those attending also received a limited edition, movie-themed hat and a special poster created by Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One team.

Also, around the globe, there’s a King Arthur 360 Sword in the Stone installation which is drawing masses in New York, Toronto, Paris, Sao Paulo, and Chicago. It will arrive in L.A. soon and be featured at the film’s red carpet World Premiere on Monday, May 8, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the heart of Hollywood, California.