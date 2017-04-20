Audiences are going nuts for Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

It was announced earlier this week that on April 27, there would be free previews of the movie at select theaters at 7PM local time, a promotion aka “King for a Day”. AMC Theatres completely maxed out on RSVPs from Danbury, CT to Burbank, CA and now the chain is adding 50 extra venues for the Guy Ritchie film to meet audience demand. This brings King Arthur‘s advance preview count at AMC to 200 theaters.

The promotion allows guests to visit AMCKingForADay.com to find their participating AMC and reserve two tickets to the film. Attendees will also receive a limited-edition hat from the film and a special poster created by acclaimed artist Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One team. Several locations reached maximum capacity in less than 24 hours. AMC held a similar type of advance screening back in November for Illumination/Universal’s Sing whereby moviegoers were able to see the movie weeks in advance of its December release.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens on May 12.