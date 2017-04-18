Kevin Spacey will host the 71st annual Tony Awards, to be telecast live by CBS on June 11 from Radio City Music Hall.

This will be the first time hosting for Spacey, who won a Tony in 1991 for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers (along with two Oscars, in 1996 for The Usual Suspects and 2000 for American Beauty).

“I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards,” Spacey said in the announcement, joking about the reported search for a host as the ceremony drew close. “I think my career is definitely going in the right direction. Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down,” he added.

“We’re excited to be working with a witty and charming host who is not only a Tony-winning actor and fan of live theater, he’s also a president who is a true champion of the arts,” said executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, referencing Spacey’s role on the Netflix series House of Cards.

“A true star of television, film and theater, who better than Kevin Spacey to host this year’s Tony Awards?” said Jack Sussman, CBS Entertainment’s EVP Specials, Music and Live Events. “We are thrilled to have him join us for this prestigious television event,” he added.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The last day of eligibility for nominations this season is April 27. The nominations will be announced May 2.