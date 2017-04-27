EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has attached Kevin Hart to star in The Great Outdoors, a reboot the studio is developing based on the 1988 John Hughes-scripted comedy. Randall Green is writing the new version. Michael De Luca is producing for Michael De Luca Productions with Hart through his Hartbeat Productions banner. The original Howie Deutch-directed film starred Dan Aykroyd and John Candy and focused on a Chicago man whose plans for a relaxing outdoor camping trip is imperiled when his annoying in-laws come to visit.

Universal

Green’s other script work includes Cartoon Girl and The Swimsuit Issue, both of which were featured on the 2014 Black List. Randall recently wrote the live-action Scooby Doo reboot for Warner Bros, and is also currently writing on the Showtime series Billions. Michael De Luca Productions’ Elishia Holmes developed the pitch and is overseeing for the producer, along with Universal exec veep Mark Sourian and CE Lexi Barta. Hart is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Schreck Rose; Green is UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen, Jacobson.