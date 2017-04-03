Continuing to grow its European production footprint, Keshet International has acquired Munich-based indie, Tresor TV Produktions. Founded in 1992, Tresor makes reality, factual entertainment and variety shows and has produced successful local versions of formats like Top Model, Popstars, Supernanny, Survivor and DIY SOS. Most recently, its Ewige Helden (Eternal Glory) completed a second season on Vox.

KI, the global distribution and production arm of Keshet Media Group, plans to develop a strategy to accelerate Tresor’s growth and support its next phase of expansion. A new scripted division will be launched to capitalize on KI’s catalog that includes hit formats Prisoners Of War and The A Word. Tresor will continue to adapt third party properties and develop original non-scripted IP.

Tresor Managing Director Axel Kühn will continue in his role, reporting to KI Managing Director for UK and West Europe, Sammy Nourmand who brokered the deal. Kühn will work closely with Nelly Feld, Head of Sales and Business Development for the region, to help grow the business in Germany. The present owner, Holger Roost Macias, has opted to exit the production business to pursue new challenges.

Headed by CEO Alon Shtruzman, KI now includes local production subsidiaries Keshet UK, Keshet Asia, Keshet MX in Mexico and Keshet Studios in the U.S. The company recently said it will move into kids’ content distribution with Ananay Communications Group.

Shtruzman says the Tresor acquisition “marks a new frontier for KI as we enter our next phase of global growth. We want to thank Holger Roost Macias for his leadership and legacy, which made Tresor such an attractive prospect for us.”