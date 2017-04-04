Filming has started on BBC One/Masterpiece’s The Child In Time with Kelly Macdonald joining Benedict Cumberbatch in the adaptation of Ian McEwan’s award-winning 1987 novel. Also boarding are Stephen Campbell Moore and Saskia Reeves. Pinewood Television and Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch TV are producing. Check out the first-look photo of Cumberbatch below.

Stephen Butchard wrote the 90-minute drama about Stephen Lewis, a successful children’s book author whose daughter suddenly goes missing. Set two years after the girl’s disappearance, The Child In Time follows Lewis as he struggles to find purpose in his life without her. His wife Julie (Macdonald) has left him, and his best friends Charles (Campbell Moore) and Thelma (Reeves) have retired to the countryside, battling demons of their own. The film explores the dark territory of a marriage devastated, the loss of childhood, the fluidity of time, grief, hope and acceptance.

This is one of McEwan’s major early works. It won the Whitbread Novel Award in 1987. One of Cumberbatch’s first notable feature roles was in the adaptation of McEwan’s Atonement.

Boardwalk Empire alum Macdonald was recently seen in Danny Boyle’s T2 Trainspotting and next co-stars in Simon Curtis’ Goodbye Christopher Robin. She’s repped by ICM Partners and Independent Talent Group. The History Boys‘ Campbell Moore is also up next in Goodbye Christopher Robin and is repped by UTA and Gordon and French. Luther and Wolf Hall‘s Reeves is with Independent Talent Group.

Cumberbatch, David Boulter and Adam Ackland are executive producers for SunnyMarch in the company’s first production. Helen Gregory exec produces for Pinewood with Lucy Richer for the BBC, Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece and Butchard. Julian Farino is director and Grainne Marmion is producer. Studiocanal, which acquired a stake in SunnyMarch last April, has distribution rights.

Here’s the first pic of Cumberbatch: