EXCLUSIVE: Keith Carradine has joined the cast of Old Man And The Gun, the David Lowery-directed drama that stars Robert Redford and Casey Affleck. It’s a reunion of sorts for Carradine, who along with Affleck starred in Lowery’s 2013 pic Ain’t Them Bodies Saints.

Fox Searchlight acquired distribution rights to Old Man And The Gun in March, sparking to the true story based on David Grann’s 2003 New Yorker article. It centers on Redford’s Forrest Tucker, a career bank robber who broke out of prison 18 times, including a daring escape from San Quentin at age 70. The film covers his twilight years, and an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchants the public.

Affleck plays the detective who becomes captivated with Tucker’s commitment to his craft. Carradine will play the police captain overseeing the investigation. Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter and Isiah Whitlock are also in the cast. Shooting began earlier this month in Cincinnati.

Carradine, who currently plays President Conrad Dalton on CBS’ Madam Secretary, is repped by Innovative Artists and manager John Bauer.