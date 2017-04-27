Matthew Ross’ romantic thriller Siberia, starring Keanu Reeves, has added Pasha Lychnikoff (Shameless, Ray Donovan), Ana Ularu (Inferno, NBC’s Emerald City) and Molly Ringwald (CW’s Riverdale, All These Small Moments) to its cast as production commences. Written by Scott B. Smith based on a treatment by Stephen Hamel, the pic follows Lucas (Reeves), an American diamond merchant, who travels to Russia and falls into an obsessive relationship with Katya (Ularu), a Russian cafe owner, in a small Siberian town. As their passion builds, so does the treacherous world of the diamond trade. Both collide as the American man desperately looks for escape in a world with no exit. Hamel and Reeves of Company Films, Gabriela Bacher of Summerstorm/Film House Germany, Dave Hansen and Braden Aftergood are producing. Lychnikoff, who is repped by INSURGE-Ent, will play Boris Volkov, chief antagonist to Reeves’ character. Ularu is repped by UTA while Ringwald is with Barking Dog Entertainment and Untitled Entertainment. IM Global is handling international sales for the film.

Smith Brothers Film Company

Caprica actress Magda Apanowicz has been tapped as the female lead in the Smith Brothers’ sci-fi thriller Volition. She joins Adrian Glynn McMorran, John Cassini, Frank Cassini, and Bill Marchant in the pic is about a man, afflicted with clairvoyance, who tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own murder. Tony Dean and Ryan W. Smith are producing with Paly Productions, Inc and filming is slated to being in June. Apanowicz’s credits include Simon Barry’s Continuum, The Green Inferno from Eli Roth, and ABC Family’s Kyle XY. She’s repped by Global Artists Agency.