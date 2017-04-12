EXCLUSIVE: Kathleen Robertson will adapt The Possibilities, Kaui Hart Hemmings’ follow up novel to The Descendents about a grieving Colorado mother whose son was killed in a skiing avalanche and then starts a friendship with a mysterious young girl. The project is set up at Fox Searchlight with Helen Estabrook and Jason Reitman producing and planning to direct.

Robertson recently adapted the 1994 satire Swimming With Sharks for E! with Kevin Spacey executive producing and has her own dramedy Your Time Is Up set up at lifetime with Christina Applegate set to star. Both are from Lionsgate TV.

On screen, Robertson was the female lead on Stephen Bochco’s crime drama Murder In The First on TNT. After the season wrapped, Robertson shifted her attention to writing, which she has been pursuing for several years alongside her acting career. She completed the Writers Guild’s Showrunners Training Program where she was mentored by former WGA West president John Wells. Robertson went on to write a spec script for Wells and Warner Horizon, Hollywood Babylon, based on Kenneth Anger’s book.

The actress/writer, who also co-starred in Starz’ Boss, is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Paradigm, and attorney Jamie Feldman, as well as NCA Talent and Play Management in her native Canada.