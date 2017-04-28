EXCLUSIVE: SNL‘s Kate McKinnon, Allison Tolman, Matt Walsh, Jessie Ennis, Bryn Vale, and FX’s Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry, have boarded first-time director Laura Steinel’s indie comedy Fam-i-ly, joining previously announced star Orange Is The New Black‘s Taylor Schilling.

Steinel wrote the screenplay, which follows an awkward 13 year-old Maddie who tries to run away from home to become a Juggalo, and the emotionally-stunted Aunt Kate (Schilling) who is tasked with watching her for the week. Sue Naegle is producing with and Kit Giordano.

Henry, repped by CAA, JWS Management and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, will plays Maddies’s karate instructor who gets involved with Kate when he sees how terrible a job she’s doing watching Maddie. McKinnon, who is attached to Fox’s upcoming comedy Women In Business, which was written by Steinel, is repped by UTA, as is Tolman (ABC’s Downward Dog), Walch (HBO’s Veep), and Ennis (Better Call Saul). Vale is repped by Artistic Talent.

Repped by UTA, Principato-Young Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP., Steinel worked on the Amazon comedy Red Oak and is currently developing Buckle Bunnies for HBO.