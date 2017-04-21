CBS TV Studios’ SVP Cable Programming Karyn Smith-Forge is departing the studio and joining Verve as an agent in their television group. This marks Smith-Forge’s return to the representation side of the business. She started her Hollywood career as a TV lit agent at Endeavor before joining Fox TV Studios as VP of programming where she worked on White Collar for USA, Saving Grace for TNT and The Glades for A&E.

Smith-Forge had been at CBS TV Studios for five years, since June 2012, working with SVP drama Brian Seabury and EVP comedy Kate Adler and reporting to Seabury. Adler and Seabury will continue to oversee development for cable/digital in addition to broadcast, with the studio expected to bring a new dedicated cable/digital executive to succeed Smith-Forge.

At CBS TV Studios, Smith-Forge developed and sold such series as Power at Starz, Young & Hungry at Freeform, Impastor at TV Land and TBS’ upcoming anthology comedy series Guest Book.

“We are thrilled to have Karyn join our team!,” Verve partners said in a statement. “Her vast experience developing and selling television programs will undoubtedly make her an invaluable addition to our growing ranks.”

Smith-Forge reunites with Verve founding partners, film lit agents Bryan Besser, Adam Levine and Bill Weinstein who all worked with her at Endeavor, as did Verge TV agent Rich Rogers. Smith-Forge is the second TV executive to join the seven-year-old boutique lit agency – Melissa Darman came over from Lionsgate Television in 2014.

With Smith-Forge’s addition, Verve’s roster has grown to 18 agents representing clients in the television, motion picture, digital and virtual reality spaces. The agency’s TV clients include the executive producers/co showrunners of NBC’s hit This Is Us, the executive producers/showrunners of TV Land’s Teachers and the co-creator of CBS’ Kevin Can Wait.