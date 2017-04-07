Grey’s Anatomy co-executive producer Karin Gist has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV. Under the two-year pact, she is joining the studio’s Fox music drama Star as executive producer and new showrunner. She will executive produce alongside creators Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy.

This marks the first overall deal, first showrunner job and first executive producer credit for Gist who is joining the ranks of only a handful of African American female showrunners working in television.

Set in Atlanta, Star revolves around three talented young singers (Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O’Grady) who navigate the cut-throat music business on their road to success.

Gist knows the city — she earned her undergraduate degree in English Literature from Spelman College in Atlanta before graduating from Georgetown Law School.

Gist practiced family law for three years before deciding to pursue a career as a writer. Her first writing job was on the UPN/CW sitcom Girlfriends where she rose to supervising producer. Gist made the switch to drama with One Tree Hills and also worked om ABC’s Revenge before joining ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy in 2015. Her resume also includes a stint on Showtime’s dark comedy House of Lies.

“What a get for us! Finding the right showrunner to support Lee and Tom’s vision on Star was a huge priority, and we’ve had our eye on Karin for a long while – she did extraordinary work on Grey’s and Revenge,” said 20th TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis. “We love what she brings to the table in terms of emotional storytelling and juicy characters. We’re excited for her to start on Star and we know she’ll create a hit series of her own for us down the road.”

On Star, Gist succeeds Chuck Pratt who recently stepped down as showrunner after one season. Pratt had taken the reins from Charley Murray, who previously served as co-showrunner alongside co-creator/executive producer Tom Donaghy. Murray exited the show last September because of creative differences over the direction of the show.

In its freshman season, Star has not been a breakout like Daniels’ hit hip hop Fox drama Empire, but was stable in the ratings with a respectable showing, earning a second-season renewal. The series’ cast includes Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt and Nicholas Gonzalez.

Gist, Daniels and Donaghy executive produce alongside Pamela Oas Williams and Effie Brown.

Gist is repped by ICM Partners and 3 Arts.