Judd Apatow is planning a follow-up to his best-selling Sick in the Head book of conversations with comedians. The new book, Sicker in the Head, will include chats with Kevin Hart, Norman Lear and Whitney Cummings, says publisher Random House.

No publication date was announced.

The first book was published last year, and included interviews with Mel Brooks, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Lena Dunham, among others.