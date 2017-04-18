Josh Spector has joined distributor Gravitas Ventures as its new director of acquisitions moving from MGM where he was manager of acquisitions. Zach Hamby has also joined the company as acquisitions manager, coming from RLJ Entertainment. Spector will report to Gravitas Founder and CEO Nolan Gallagher and will oversee Hamby.

Gravitas Ventures

In his new role Spector will set a yearly strategy for identifying and tracking more than 30 theatrical releases and 300 direct-to-VOD films. He will also oversee the company’s film festival and market coverage program. Spector will be attending the Tribeca Film Festival this year, but will forego Cannes.

While at MGM Spector was responsible for licensing content for MGM’s domestic theatrical and international TV distribution. He began at the studio in 2013 after working with the team at Entertainment One. His experience extends to development, production and finance as well as sales.

Hamby previously served as the acquisitions coordinator for RLJ Entertainment assisting in the acquisition and distribution of titles such as: Bone Tomahawk, Bushwick, The Cobbler, The Rewrite, Dog Eat Dog, and The Phenom.

Prior to moving to Los Angeles, he served as the Marketing Coordinator for Acorn TV, assisting in the development and management of the streaming service. His experience extends to digital distribution, film packaging, financing, marketing, and production.