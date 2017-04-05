Josh Raffel, the head of communications at red-hot Blumhouse, will exit his post over the next several weeks to join the Trump administration in Jared Kushner’s White House Office of American Innovation. Teri Everett, the former EVP Global Communications at Universal Filmed Entertainment, has been tapped to replace Raffel. Everett exited Universal in February after 18 months on the job.

Before Blumhouse, Raffel worked at Hiltzik Strategies, where among his clients was Kushner’s Kushner Companies. Last month, President Donald Trump unveiled that his son-in-law and senior adviser would run the White House Office of American Innovation, a new West Wing office comprised of former business execs and designed to inject fresh thinking into Washington.

Raffel has been a steady guiding hand as Blumhouse has perfected it secret sauce of launching modestly budgeted horror that have made box office bank — most recently Split and Jordan Peele’s Get Out. Just yesterday it announced it is launching a joint venture TV studio with ITV that will include a series version of its horror franchise The Purge and a project set up at Showtime about Roger Ailes.