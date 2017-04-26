Refresh for updates Hollywood reacted with shock and mourning to news of Jonathan Demme’s death. “Rest In Peace, JD…”, tweeted Alec Baldwin, who made an early big-screen appearance in 1988 with Demme’s Married to the Mob. “The World lost one of its purest, most loving and talented souls today,” said Christine Lahti.

Deadline will post additional reactions as they arrive.

Marc Platt, producer, Philadelphia, Rachel Getting Married, Ricki and the Flash: “The film community has lost a singular voice and one its most profound and innovative filmmakers. The world has lost a man of incomparable compassion and empathy. Jonathan understood the potential of art, music and film to bring love to all, most especially to those in need. He touched my soul –and the souls of all who knew him and the millions who experienced his work.”

Jonathan Demme was a great artist, humanitarian, activist & a warm encouraging colleague. I've known very few like him. He will be missed https://t.co/wQv5QRqHoN — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 26, 2017

Rest In Peace, JD… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 26, 2017

RIP dearest Jonathan Demme. The world lost one of its purest, most loving and talented souls today. My heart is broken. I love you. — Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) April 26, 2017

I'm devastated to hear about Jonathan Demme's death. He was one of the greatest filmmakers I ever worked with. A total class act. #fb — Ira Deutchman (@nyindieguy) April 26, 2017

RIP #JonathanDemme One of the greats! — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) April 26, 2017

"The chance to make a film that deals in an imaginative way with stuff you care tremendously about is a real high." — Jonathan Demme #RIP pic.twitter.com/Z7axx3fgt5 — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 26, 2017

Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Jonathan Demme. Admired his movies, his documentaries, his concert films. He could do anything. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 26, 2017

Heartbroken to hear that Jonathan Demme has passed away. Rest in peace to one of cinema's most original artists. pic.twitter.com/aWbtIGZdwG — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) April 26, 2017

A titan – RIP #JonathanDemme — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) April 26, 2017

When I was 14, my vision of what film could be was exploded open by David Lynch's Blue Velvet & Jonathan Demme's undersung Something Wild — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) April 26, 2017

Happier times. I will always love you Jonathan Demme. pic.twitter.com/grZRknHClb — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) April 26, 2017

Oh no. Jonathan Demme. One of our great filmmakers one of the most beautiful souls on the planet. Another magical irreplaceable friend gone. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) April 26, 2017

Often on tour I'll watch Jonathan Demme's "Heart of Gold" to remind me of what performance is about. Demme was a one of a kind filmmaker. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) April 26, 2017

Dear God, no! I loved #JonathanDemme! He was my bridge to the Talking Heads, Harris & Hannibal, New Order and honest cinematic storytelling. https://t.co/vOCRfD23dg — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 26, 2017

Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Jonathan Demme. Admired his movies, his documentaries, his concert films. He could do anything. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 26, 2017

@Breaking911 @MattMurph24 -artist – friend – neighbor – i will miss ur brilliance jonathan demme — ROSIE (@Rosie) April 26, 2017

Ted Demme and I were worried about making The Ref when his uncle Jonathan Demme said something profound: "Stop talking and start shooting." — Denis Leary (@denisleary) April 26, 2017

I only worked with him once – he was just like his films: brilliant, curious & original. RIP Jonathan Demme – a truly great filmmaker. pic.twitter.com/eoHwxffZL3 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) April 26, 2017

So sad to hear of the death of #JonathanDemme

Had the enormous pleasure of working with him this time last year.

A wonderful soulful man. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) April 26, 2017

Jonathan Demme was a great man. Working with him was one of the greatest honors of my life. No one worked w more love and rigor. I love him. — Nick Westrate (@westratenick) April 26, 2017

Jonathan Demme and self in New York in 1996. He loved people, he loved filming them; I am so sad to hear he's gone. RIP JD xx pic.twitter.com/wbgdNZfih7 — Robyn Hitchcock (@RobynHitchcock) April 26, 2017

I know now that this was also the last time I saw Jonathan Demme. Fitting that it was in an act of love and generosity. Such a kind man. https://t.co/qYUZqXz2NU — Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) April 26, 2017

RIP Jonathan Demme. Director's director. Such love for his subject matter. Gorgeous moments and images devoid of vanity. One of the best. — Jay Baruchel (@BaruchelNDG) April 26, 2017

One of the greats. An eclectic and innately curious film maker, Demme's work was as deep as the sea. RIP Jonathan Demme — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) April 26, 2017

RIP #JonathanDemme, what wonderful stories you told….godspeed — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) April 26, 2017

So sad today, RIP director Jonathan Demme, thanks for Something Wild, Philadelphia, Silence of The Lambs and so many more… pic.twitter.com/vzTmizgpAF — David Alan Basche (@DavidABasche) April 26, 2017

RIP Jonathan Demme. A legend! "Something Wild"; "Married To The Mob"; "Silence of the Lambs"; "Swimming to Cambodia"! Corman movies! — Michael Showalter (@mshowalter) April 26, 2017

Sad to hear that Jonathan Demme has passed. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 26, 2017

Just heard about Jonathan Demme. He could literally do anything and did it all masterfully. Never knew him but everyone loved him. Sad news. — Eli Roth (@eliroth) April 26, 2017

RIP Jonathan Demme. Silence of the Lambs is in my forever rolodex of nightmares & turns me into the terrified child I was when I 1st saw it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 26, 2017