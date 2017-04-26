Refresh for updates Hollywood reacted with shock and mourning to news of Jonathan Demme’s death. “Rest In Peace, JD…”, tweeted Alec Baldwin, who made an early big-screen appearance in 1988 with Demme’s Married to the Mob. “The World lost one of its purest, most loving and talented souls today,” said Christine Lahti.
Deadline will post additional reactions as they arrive.
Marc Platt, producer, Philadelphia, Rachel Getting Married, Ricki and the Flash: “The film community has lost a singular voice and one its most profound and innovative filmmakers. The world has lost a man of incomparable compassion and empathy. Jonathan understood the potential of art, music and film to bring love to all, most especially to those in need. He touched my soul –and the souls of all who knew him and the millions who experienced his work.”
No Comments