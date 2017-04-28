EXCLUSIVE: Jonas Bloquet has come aboard New Line Cinema’s The Nun, the next installment in James Wan’s The Conjuring universe. He joins Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga in the pic, which is being helmed by The Hallow director Corin Hardy.

The spinoff is based on the nun character from The Conjuring 2. Peter Safran and Wan are producing from a screenplay by the latter and Gary Dauberman. Exec producers are Dauberman and Todd Williams. The film has secured a Friday the 13th release date in July 2018.

Bloquet, who recently was seen the Paul Verhoeven-directed psychological thriller Elle, is repped by CAA and Mhair Zeitounian of Reload Management.