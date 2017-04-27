The Pirates of the Caribbean Disney movie franchise originated with the popular Disneyland ride, which served as a basis for the first film. And today, a month before the U.S. release of the fifth installment in the franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales, the films’ star Johnny Depp made a surprise visit to that place that started it all. Dressed as his character Jack Sparrow, Depp popped up in several places of The Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Disneyland, California, to the delight of stunned riders. Dozens of them posted videos and photos of the stunt on Twitter, which lit up social media late Wednesday. (you can watch two videos below) In them, Depp is seen interacting with the crowd as his popular alter ego.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will have its World Premiere at Shanghai Disney Resort on Thursday, May 11, Disney announced last night. The event marks the first time a Hollywood movie will premiere in Mainland China.

Sick RT @ItsMandizzle: Johnny Depp spent his day at Disneyland surprising guests on Pirates. I could die. pic.twitter.com/4fzVNltzbU — David V⚽️🏂 (@EsBeeDave) April 27, 2017