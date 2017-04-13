John Ridley, whose documentary about the Los Angeles riots Let it Fall bows this month both theatrically and on ABC, has just sealed a deal with Miramax to write and direct his next feature. Entitled Needle in a Timestack, the film will be adapted from a the short story by Robert Silverberg about a devoted husband who will stop at nothing to save his marriage when it is destroyed by a time traveling rival.

Vince Gerardis (Game of Thrones) and Matt Kennedy (Predestination) will executive produce. Zanne Devine, Head of Film and TV, and David Thwaites, senior VP, Film, are overseeing the project for Miramax.

John Ridley won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his adaptation of 12 Years a Slave. His current projects also include the Freida Pinto-starring miniseries Guerilla debuting on Showtime this month as well as Season 3 of ABC’s American Crime which is currently airing.

Ridley is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Rohner & Walerstein.